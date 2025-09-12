Thousands of UP students hold Black Friday protest vs corruption, budget cuts

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of students from the University of the Philippines (UP) walked out of their classes Friday and gathered in front of the Palma Hall in Diliman, Quezon City.

The protest, joined by various progressive groups, denounced the anomalies plaguing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control and other infrastructure projects.

The students likewise lamented what they described as yearly budget cuts sustained by the university, saying funds that should go to education are lost to alleged corruption surrounding government’s infrastructure projects.

Participants of the protest all wore black as they held placards containing several issues nationwide and across the globe. The program started at 11 a.m. and is still ongoing.

Last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that P100 billion, or 18 percent of the entire P545-billion budget for flood mitigation projects undertaken by his administration from July 2022 to May 2025, was awarded to only 15 out of 2,409 accredited contractors.

A probe concerning these projects is being conducted by both the House of Representatives and Senate to determine whether these contractors were able to do completed projects, delayed projects, substandard projects, or worse, ghost projects.

According to Marcos the following provinces had the highest number of flood control projects, according to the DPWH: Bulacan (668 projects), Cebu (414), Isabela (341), Pangasinan (313), Pampanga (292);, Albay (273), Leyte (262), Tarlac (258), Camarines Sur (252), and Ilocos Norte (224).

Meanwhile, the most flood-prone areas based on the National Adaptation Plan of the Philippines 2023-2025 were: Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Oriental Mindoro, and Ilocos Norte.

