US to allocate $250 million in health assistance to PH 

MANILA, Philippines — The United States announced on Friday its plan to allocate $250 million (P14.2 billion) in new assistance to the Philippines to address the country’s acute public health challenges.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that US President Donald Trump is currently working with Congress to implement such a plan.

“Through this assistance, our governments will work together on tuberculosis and maternal health while investing in preparedness, detection, and response capabilities to reduce the threat of emerging diseases and protect our homelands,” said the US Department of State.

“This programming builds on the $63 million in assistance announced during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’s July official visit to Washington, which was the first announcement of new assistance for any country following President Trump’s review and realignment of foreign assistance,” it added.

The US Department of State said the announcement is “yet another demonstration of the comprehensive bond between the United States and the Philippines.”

“It also demonstrates the efficient, time-limited, and narrowly targeted approach of this new era of America First foreign assistance,” it added.

