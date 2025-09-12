Mandaue City gov’t to distribute medicines to all 27 barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – All twenty-seven Barangay Health Centers in Mandaue City are set to receive medicines from the local government as part of a citywide effort to improve access to healthcare services.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city has allocated P25 million worth of medicines to be distributed to all barangays. He said the move fulfills a campaign promise and aims to make basic medical needs more accessible, especially to residents who live far from the City Health Office.

“This was my promise while I was still campaigning, to show commitment to the health of individuals in Mandaue City,” Ouano said. “Now, there’s no need for our residents to travel to the City Health Office because their barangay health centers already have medicines.”

In addition to the city’s allocation, another P10 million worth of medicines from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will also be distributed to Mandaue City barangays.

The mayor said this is the first time in two to three years that the city has provided direct medical support to the barangays. Previously, medicine supplies were limited and only subsidized by the barangay itself.

Currently, the City Health Office has 18 doctors, but three are expected to resign. Ouano said he hopes they reconsider, as the presence of doctors is essential for the city’s health programs.

The city plans to hire five more doctors who will visit each barangay on a rotational basis to approve the release of medicines. In the absence of doctor at the health center, approval shall be obtained through telecommunication, and the dispensing of medicines shall be carried out by midwives or Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

“The doctors will not stay full-time at the barangay centers but will roam around, spending two to three hours in each area to ensure services continue,” the mayor said. “We prioritize the health of Mandauehanons, and I want to make sure that doctors can visit the barangays every day.”

The mayor said the distribution of medicines to Mandaue City barangays forms part of his administration’s accomplishments in its first 100 days in office.

