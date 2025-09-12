Cebu foreman, contractor settle wage dispute after near-violent fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A labor dispute in Liloan, Cebu that nearly turned deadly has been settled after both parties agreed to reconcile on Friday afternoon, September 12.

Police confirmed that Dennis Rabusa Rodimo, 33, a foreman and cabinet installer, and his contractor, Sammy Binigay Queriado, 36, have reached an amicable settlement following the September 10 incident in Barangay Yati where Rodimo allegedly attempted to strike Queriado with a pickaxe during an argument over unpaid wages.

Unpaid wages

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, September 12, Police Chief Master Sergeant Arni Goc-ong, the case investigator, confirmed that the two men decided to forgive each other and settle the issue privately.

As part of the agreement, Queriado paid Rodimo the remaining balance of P8,000, which was at the center of their dispute.

The confrontation stemmed from Rodimo’s demand for a P6,000 cash advance for a cabinet installation project. However, Queriado was only able to give P3,000 at the time and promised to pay the remaining amount the following day.

This disagreement escalated into a heated exchange, ending in Rodimo confronting his employer with a pickaxe past 9:00 p.m of Wednesday, September 10.

“Ang kwarta sa contractor atong timea, P3,000 ra gyud, unya giingnan nga igka ugma lang ang P3,000 pero wa sila magkasinabot dihang dapita. Mao to nga nag-away, nagbinaharay, unya pag-abot sa contractor didto sa shop, mao to nga giatngan na siya sa foreman, nagbitbit na og piko. Mao to pag gawas, gisuwayan siyag tigbas, kaduha ka higayon, nya wala maigo, so mao to nauwang pud sa mga taw atong contractor,” Goc-ong narrated.

Queriado managed to evade the attack, and neighbors quickly intervened before the situation worsened.

Police responding to the incident arrested Rodimo who was temporarily detained at Liloan Police Station and initially faced attempted murder charges.

However, with the complainant choosing not to pursue the case, Rodimo was released earlier today.

The settlement, which was finalized around 2:00 p.m., ended with both parties reconciling and full payment of wages made.

Police have since closed the case, emphasizing that the matter was resolved amicably between the two men. /csl

