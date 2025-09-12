AEBC basketball caps off season with Buildrite Cup 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) is set to cap its 2025 season with another marquee tournament, the Buildrite Cup 2025, on Saturday, September 13, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Twelve teams composed of PRC-licensed architects and engineers will compete in what is shaping up to be the biggest AEBC basketball event yet.

A press conference was held Friday, September 12, to formally launch the tournament. Organizers from AEBC and Buildrite spoke about their continued partnership and how it has strengthened over the past three years.

READ:

Alan Barreto, modern trade manager of Magna Prime, the company behind Buildrite said the competition has become more than just a basketball league.

“This is our third year as partners for this tournament. It’s three years of fostering camaraderie among architects and engineers. We’re excited and grateful for this kind of community you can only see here in Cebu. These teams embody our core values at Magna Prime—lahat tayo united in this basketball tournament,” Barreto said.

Also present is AEBC past president Alan Choachuy, Magna Prime VP external for corporate affairs Marvin Estigoy, United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) district C-1 director Eden Catalan, and AEBC tournament organizer Jojo Partosa.

Catalan, echoed the sentiment, calling the AEBC basketball league an avenue for collaboration beyond their professional work.

“We’re very thankful for this event. Activities like this give us an opportunity to collaborate and create stronger bonds. We hope to see it grow even bigger,” Catalan said.

This season’s 12 teams include licensed architects, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, industrial engineers, and computer engineers based in Cebu. They will be split into two brackets, with the top four from each advancing to the quarterfinals, then the top two moving on to the crossover semifinals and the championship round.

Adding excitement this year is AEBC’s decision to livestream games on its official Facebook page. The league also has a new president, EGS’s Wilson Villanueva, who succeeds Alan Choachuy.

According to Partosa, defending champion Confix has disbanded, dispersing its players to various teams—creating a more balanced field and raising the level of competition for the Buildrite Cup 2025.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP