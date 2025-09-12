Civil society groups to hold indignation rally vs. corruption in flood control projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several civil society groups in Cebu will hold an indignation rally on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to express outrage against corruption in flood control projects in Cebu and across the country.

The group, Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok sa Korapsyon (PAYONG), a convergence of grassroots organizations, youth groups, the religious sector, business leaders, professionals, workers, and advocates of justice and good governance, was formed to strongly condemn the misuse, overpricing, substandard implementation, and collusion between contractors, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, and politicians who, they said, have betrayed the public’s trust.

“While many kababayan suffer in flooded streets and submerged homes, a few corrupt individuals profit from their misery,” PAYONG’s statement read.

The group is demanding from the government full transparency and disclosure of all contracts, bidding documents, engineering reports, and audit findings related to the flood control projects; imprisonment of corrupt officials, politicians, and contractors involved in the anomaly; mandatory signing of bank waivers by public officials to allow full and unhampered lifestyle and financial audits; and the creation of an independent investigation with civil society oversight.

They also urged members of Congress in Cebu to name all their flood control projects, contractors, and the corresponding funds allocated.

Edward Ligas, one of PAYONG’s convenors, clarified that the activity is non-political and that no politicians were invited or allowed to speak.

“No, wala mi mag-invite og mga politicians to attend the rally. So mga kuan rani siya, sectoral groups,” Ligas said, adding that politicians are also discouraged from attending the rally.

(No, we did not invite any politicians to attend the rally. These are only sectoral groups.)

He said the rally is open to everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

“So kini usa mani ka coalition no, ma-Duterte, anti-Duterte, ma-pink, ma-yellow, welcome diri sa amoa basta we will not talk about politics, condemnation lang gyud sa corruption sa atong gobyerno karong mga panahona,” he added.

(This is a coalition — whether pro-Duterte, anti-Duterte, pink, or yellow, everyone is welcome here as long as we don’t talk about politics, only condemnation of corruption in our government today.)

The indignation rally will start at 4:00 p.m. at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City. Before the rally proper, some participants will also hold a caravan in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

