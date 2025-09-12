UV grand slam champs Cabellon, Salarda instill teamwork, confidence in new Green Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two key figures in the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers’ grand slam run, Zylle Cabellon and former Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, are stepping into bigger leadership roles as the team sets its sights on a fourth straight title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Cabellon and Salarda said they have been guiding their younger teammates as UV braces for a tougher campaign under a double-round-robin format.

They emphasized the importance of helping rookies—especially those from the Baby Lancers and transferees—feel at home in a program built on camaraderie and a winning culture. UV has captured 16 titles in 24 Cesafi seasons.

“I already told my new teammates that we have to foster camaraderie within the team. We should further improve our teamwork, especially our communication on and off the floor. For me, it’s the communication gap that we must work on so we can grow as a team,” said Cabellon, who is playing his final year for UV.

He added that newcomers should not hold back their skills and confidence, saying that doing so would only limit their growth as well as the team’s potential.

“They must show what they can offer to the team. They must play their game. It’s all about the work until we get the crown. Coach Gary (Cortes) already told us that all 15 players on this season’s roster will get quality minutes because of the longer season. They should make the most of it. For me, it’s exciting and fulfilling knowing that we can play each team twice. We’re confident about winning the title, but not overconfident,” Cabellon said.

Salarda echoed Cabellon’s advice, urging the team to embrace big moments.

“They must not shy away in big moments. They must not hesitate or treat themselves as newbies because all of us are part of this team. I’m very confident in our lineup this season,” Salarda said.

“I also agree that this is the most fulfilling season because we’re able to play more games and all the players will get their minutes. All of us will have our roles and maximize every game.”

Returning to reinforce the squad are last season’s Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, along with veterans AJ Sacayan, Rovello Robles, Ivan Clark Alsola, PJ Taliman, Christopher Isabelo, Marchie Sabanto, and King Orcullo, who sat out last year due to injury.

UV also reloaded with homegrown talents from the Baby Lancers: John Dela Torre, Roderick Cambarijan, Kenneth Cole, Christophelcian Abellana, and Jhunrel Dagatan. They also secured three key additions in former USJ-R Jaguar Kharl Hyden Cabulao and ex-USPF Panthers Winston Bingil and Christian Jay Alilin.

