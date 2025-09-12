cdn mobile

SUGBU’s Richard Turner rules USBC Open mixed classified seniors

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 12,2025 - 09:12 PM

turner

Richard Turner (center, on top of the podium) during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based American bowler Richard Turner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) added another feather to his cap after capturing the mixed classified seniors title in the 5th United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships at Paeng’s Freedom Bowl in Imus, Cavite, on Friday, September 12.

Turner, one of SUGBU’s most accomplished keglers with multiple national and Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF)-sanctioned titles, shone in the eight-game series with a total of 1,679 pinfalls.

Remarkably, he competed with only an 11-pin handicap, far lower than most of his fellow contenders. He averaged 210 per game and posted his highest score of 228 in the fourth round.

This is Turner’s second consecutive crown in the same division. Last May, he also ruled the mixed classified seniors masters event at the 57th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association (MTBA) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships in Quezon City, on top of several other podium finishes in recent years.

Nelson Cuizon of the Cavite Kalayaan Tenpin Bowlers Association (CKTBA) finished second with 1,655 pinfalls, boosted by a 26-pin handicap.

Host club bet Ruel Bucao came in third with 1,654, while fellow CKTBA bowler Myrna Bautista took fourth with 1,641. Andy Papa of CKTBA-CASBA landed fifth with 1,633, and Sammy Sy of the PSB-Henrich squad rounded out the top six with 1,604.

TAGS: Richard Turner, Sugbu
This is an information message

