Church leaders to hold ‘A Trillion Peso March’ on Edsa Sept. 21

MANILA, Philippines — Church leaders will stage a protest along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) on September 21 to denounce corruption in flood control projects nationwide.

In a statement on Friday, the Church Leaders Council for National Transformation advised Filipinos to wear white shirts in joining the protest, dubbed “A Trillion Peso March.”

The protest’s date, September 21, marks the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law under the regime of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who was ousted through the 1986 People Power Revolution in Edsa. The march will begin at 2 p.m.

“We, members of the Church Leaders Council for National Transformation together with other church organizations, are united in prayer and calling for strong condemnation against the blatant and blatant corruption that is destroying our country’s flood control projects,” the church leaders council said in a statement written in Filipino.

The church group lamented reports that billions of pesos were being squandered due to “ghost” and “substandard” flood control projects stemming from corruption.

“This kind of corruption is not just theft but a major sin that is destroying our country,” the Church Leaders Council for National Transformation emphasized.

“The families who lost their homes in the flood, the farmers whose crops drowned, and the children who lost their future are the real victims,” it pointed out.

‘Stand vs corruption’

In the same statement, the Church Leaders Council for National Transformation called on all Filipinos—priests, laypeople, leaders, and ordinary citizens—to unite in fighting against all forms of corruption.

“Let us demand accountability, transparent and honest government, and leaders with integrity. The Bible reminds us: ‘Let justice roll down like a river, and righteousness like a never-failing stream’ (Amos 5:24),” the church leaders council said.

“With the help of the Holy Spirit, we can become a people that prioritizes the good of all and not just the interests of a few. May the Lord who drove out the merchants from the Temple be the one to cleanse our people. Let us act together, with unity and with hope,” it added.

Only this Friday, thousands of students from the University of the Philippines walked out of their classes and gathered in front of Palma Hall, along with various progressive groups, to protest against anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects.

