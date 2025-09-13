Divine Mercy Shrine: Alesna’s friends raise P500K for stalled project

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A few weeks after he was named priest-in-charge of the Divine Mercy shrine project in Garing, Consolacion private supporters of Monsignor Roberto Boy Alesna pooled their efforts and raised some P500,000 to help finish the project and show their support for the beleaguered monsignor.

Two months after retired Justice Gabriel Ingles raised concerns about the appointment of 75-year-old Msgr. Alesna as chaplain at the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel in Cebu City citing it as a departure from established Church tradition where younger and more active clergy members could have been considered for the role, Monsignor Alesna met on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with officers of the Shrine of Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation, Inc.

SDMCFI is a lay foundation authorized by the Archdiocese of Cebu to oversee the construction and development of the Divine Mercy shrine located in barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu. The shrine sits on a 6.4 hectare lot donated by former Consolacion Mayor Avelino Gungob to the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The face-to-face meeting between Monsignor Alesna and officers of the lay foundation was his first after Judge Ingles questioned the appointment which triggered criticism from social media.

The criticism became more intense after a Facebook Page called “Whispers from the Wall” exposed Alesna’s unexplained wealth like a beach resort, mansions and condominium properties. The anonymous posts did not merit any reply from the Cebu Archdiocese or Msgr. Alesna.

Despite the public scrutiny, the Archdiocese defended its decision to appoint Alesna as the chaplain of the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel and priest-in-charge of the Divine Mercy shrine project in Consolacion. the project was supposed to tap the Monsignor’s expertise in fundraising and financial management which are needed to push the completion of the long-delayed project.

This perception appeared to have been validated by reports that a few weeks after he was named priest in charge of the Divine Mercy Shrine project, his supporters in the private sector pooled their resources and raised P500,000 to help finish the project.

This was announced by lay leader and foundation president Imma Alfon during the Archdiocesan Congress on Divine Mercy held last August 23-24 in Cebu City.

This report was also confirmed by a reliable source in the Archdiocesan clergy who said that the private initiative of raising half a million pesos was a show of support for the beleaguered Monsignor.

The meeting at the residence of outgoing Cebu Archbishop and Apostolic Administrator Jose Palma was also attended by some local clergy including spiritual directors of the Archdiocesan Divine Mercy Apostolate, Fr. Lucas Inoc and Monsignor Rommel Kintanar.

