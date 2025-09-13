Daily Gospel, September 13

This is the Gospel for today, September 13, 2025, which is the Saturday of the twenty-third week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 43-49.

Jesus said to his disciples : “A good tree does not bear rotten fruit, nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit.

For every tree is known by its own fruit. For people do not pick figs from thornbushes, nor do they gather grapes from brambles.

A good person out of the store of goodness in his heart produces good, but an evil person out of a store of evil produces evil; for from the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks.Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ but not do what I command?

I will show you what someone is like who comes to me, listens to my words, and acts on them.

That one is like a person building a house, who dug deeply and laid the foundation on rock; when the flood came, the river burst against that house but could not shake it because it had been well built.

But the one who listens and does not act is like a person who built a house on the ground without a foundation. When the river burst against it, it collapsed at once and was completely destroyed.”

