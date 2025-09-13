cdn mobile

Weather update: LPA, easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

By: Jose Cielito Reganit - Philippine News Agency | September 13,2025 - 07:39 AM

weather update

(PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) off Samar and the easterlies affecting Luzon will bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., weather update, the LPA was at 340 km. east of Borongan, Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides in these areas during moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The same weather conditions are expected over the rest of Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

According to Pagasa’s weather update, the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Read Next

TAGS: Easterlies, LPA, weather
