Alex Eala loses to Indon rival in Sao Paolo Open quarterfinals

CEBU CIY, Philippines — Alex Eala saw her seven match win steak come to a crushing end after losing to Janice Tjen of Indonesia, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open early Saturday (Philippine time).

Fresh from winning her maiden WTA tour title in Guadalajara Open 125 in Mexico last week, Eala, with a WTA Tour raking of 61, was heavily favored to prevail over her rising Southeast Asian rival.

But the third-seeded, 20-year-old Filipina failed to contain Tjen’s power and consistency to fall in straight sets.

Tjen, ranked 130th in the world, advanced to her first ever WTA tour level semifinal.

Alex Eala looked headed to an easy first set win after surging ahead, 3-0 before Tjen won three straight games to level the score at 3-3.

Eala again led, 4-3 by holding serve before the Indonesian 20-year-old racked up another three games to snatch the first set, 6-4.

Eala opened the second set by holding serve and surging ahead, 1-0 before Tjen, her confidence growing and her serve and groundstrokes more piercing, won the next six games to complete her 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Filipino ace.

