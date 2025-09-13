Osmeña cuts P500M legislative budget to aid scholars, seniors

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Half a billion pesos from the legislative budget will be rechanneled to medicines, city scholars, and aid for senior citizens in 2026.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced on Friday, September 12, that the combined budget for the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), its secretariat, and the Office of the Vice Mayor for 2026 will be cut from P925 million to P415 million—a reduction of P512 million, or more than 50 percent.

The savings will be redirected to programs that directly benefit ordinary residents, including medicines, city scholars, and senior citizens.

READ:

“As head of the Legislative, I am proud to announce that we will be saving over HALF A BILLION pesos in budget cuts compared to previous years,” Osmeña wrote in his social media post.

“Gone are useless vanity projects like the Vice Mayor’s Portrait Gallery proposed by a certain overpriced BYD-loving official who put standies of himself in every entrance and corner of City Hall. Instead, the total reduction of ₱512 million will be used towards medicines, the City Scholars, the Senior Citizens’ assistance, and more,” he added.

READ: Osmeña slams ‘vulgar’ P4.4M SUV deal; Garcia says purchase was canceled

Breakdown of the proposed cuts shows:

SP–Legislative budget: from P606 million to P284 million (54% reduction)

SP–Secretariat budget: from P179 million to P49 million (73% reduction)

Vice Mayor’s Office budget: from P140 million to P82 million (42% reduction), even after including a new “Mayor of the Night” program

Osmeña earlier informed the council that he would leave some plantilla (permanent) positions in his office unfilled, describing it as his contribution to addressing the city’s tight financial situation.

By not filling all the posts, he aims to help reduce expenditures amid budget constraints.

“I just want to inform the council that I have prepared the budget for the SP and the vice mayor’s office for next year. Compared to this year, it is P500 million less. Fifty percent off. I’m not even filling up all the slots of vice mayor, so I’m doing my share. I am putting my money where my mouth is,” Osmeña said.

He added that the freed-up funds must go to programs that reach those “left out” of government support.

“We cannot penalize those who are left out; whatever we have, we’ll need to divide it,” he said.

Seniors’ aid under scrutiny

The announcement came just days after heated debates in the council over funding for Cebu City’s senior citizens.

Councilor Franklyn Ong urged a review of the assistance program, warning that many qualified seniors remain excluded due to budget caps.

“We cannot deprive senior citizens of aid just because we don’t have funds. It is high time to review the senior citizen assistance so we can see when and how those long waits can finally be included,” Ong said in Cebuano during the September 10 session.

The council had approved the release of third-quarter financial assistance for seniors, but not without controversy.

Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales flagged what he called “suspicious” fluctuations in the number of beneficiaries, citing records that rose from 92,998 in the first quarter to 94,099 in the second, only to drop again to 93,037 in the third.

2025 budget

In December 2024, the city council approved the 2025 budget, cutting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s proposed ₱17.9 billion spending plan down to ₱14.6 billion. The budget passed with an 8–7 vote.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP