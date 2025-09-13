P20/ kilo rice: Archival vows fair rollout after Tomas’ objection

Mayor Nestor Archival | Cebu City PIO King Passport/ Allan Defensor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has assured residents that safeguards are in place to prevent corruption and ensure fair distribution of the city’s long-awaited P20/kilo rice program.

This comes after the City Council finally authorized him to sign an agreement with the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI).

Archival on Friday, September 12, welcomed the approval, which allows Cebu City to join the national government’s Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative. But he quickly addressed Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s concerns that the program could be prone to leakage and unfair allocation if not carefully managed.

“The city, through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and barangay captains, will identify the beneficiaries based on population percentages. That way, the poorest residents are prioritized and no one barangay gets more than its fair share,” Archival said in a recent interview.

He stressed that the city will create detailed terms of reference to guide implementation, with DSWS tasked to oversee the process at the community level.

“Kahibaw man na sila’g kinsay naa, kinsay mga pobre kaayo (They know who the poorest really are),” he said.

Avoiding Mandaue’s mistake

The mayor also gave assurances that Cebu City’s system would avoid the pitfalls seen in Mandaue, where hundreds of sacks of NFA rice were found spoiled after being left in storage.

“Daghan tawo nga walay bugas… unya kanang bugas nga 20 pesos barato raman na kaayo, mag inilugay man na. Naa siguroy sistema nga wala nila [Mandaue] gitan-aw nga unsay mahitabo. SIn our case, before I sign the agreement, we will make sure the city has safeguards in place. This will not just be my decision alone,” Archival explained.

Funding and rollout

The city is now preparing the budget allocation to cover Cebu City’s share of the subsidy. Under the program, FTI supplies rice bought at P33 per kilo and sells it at P20, with the P13 difference shouldered jointly by the national and local governments.

Archival said even if the city can only contribute a small amount — around P6 per kilo — the impact would still be significant for struggling families.

“Ang kagamay ra man gyud ana pila may atong mahatag, ang dako man na kay epekto sa atong mga katawhan (What may be small for the city will have a big effect on our people),” he said.

Implementation of the P20/kilo rice program is targeted before the year ends, although this will depend on rice availability.

“Yes, before the year ends, we can expect it. But if there is no rice supply, there’s nothing we can do,” Archival cautioned.

Tomas’ warning

During the September 10 council session, Osmeña opposed the resolution. He said Cebu City must first establish a credible system before joining the program.

“I would like to remind you of what happened in Mandaue, where there were so many hundreds of sacks of rice that were exploited… we are opening ourselves up to criticism,” Osmeña said. “Until the proponent can come up with an intelligent system safeguarding the resources of the city, I move to oppose the resolution.”

Osmeña and the minority bloc voted against the measure. The resolution passed narrowly, 7–6, with one abstention, after three deferments since August.

Flagship initiative

The P20/kilo rice program is a flagship initiative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aimed at cushioning vulnerable households from rising food prices.

Eligible beneficiaries include indigent families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

