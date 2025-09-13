Cebu City eyes P10M–P15M study for P8B drainage master plan

[CDN File Photo] The photo shows a person throwing collected plastics that clogged a drainage hole and caused flooding along MJ Cuenco Ave. after heavy rain.

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu City is moving to commission a P10 million to P15 million feasibility study that will lay the groundwork for an ambitious P8.2-billion overhaul of its outdated drainage system, which officials admit is no longer capable of addressing the city’s worsening floods.

In a letter to the City Council dated September 8, City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) head Ann Marie Cuizon confirmed that the existing drainage master plan—crafted in 2004 and last updated in 2005—has become obsolete, with only about 20 percent of its projects implemented in two decades.

“The current plan is no longer sufficient to address the pressing realities of rapid urbanization, climate change, and recent flooding incidents,” Cuizon wrote.

“We support the initiative to allocate P10–P15 million for a feasibility study, which will form the foundation for the proposed P8.2-billion modernization of the city’s drainage system,” she added.

The CPDO outlined recommendations to ensure the plan’s success, including clear timelines for each project stage, transparency through regular public reporting, coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and neighboring LGUs such as Mandaue and Talisay, and active consultation with barangay leaders and residents.

‘Flooding is the most urgent issue’

The update comes in response to a resolution filed by Councilor Joel Garganera, chairperson of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction, who delivered a privilege speech last August 19 describing flooding as Cebu City’s “most urgent” challenge.

“Every time it rains, we watch history repeat itself,” Garganera said. “Our oldest street, Colon, suddenly transforms into the city’s oldest river. Flooding is not just an inconvenience—it is like a predator that disappears into the shadows, only to strike again in the next downpour.”

He noted that flooding stems not only from climate change but also from past planning failures: wetlands paved over, creeks buried, and floodplains built on without safeguards.

“Experts have pointed out that much of today’s flooding can be traced to mistakes of the past. Unless we update and modernize our drainage system, we will continue to suffer the consequences,” Garganera said.

What the new plan will cover

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier acknowledged that Cebu City’s scattered drainage projects have failed to provide long-term solutions.

He stressed that the new master plan must unify all future projects under a single framework.

Aside from the feasibility study, the city is exploring complementary measures, including:

Short-term fixes such as desilting and declogging of existing waterways.

Flood control systems like detention ponds, gabion dams, and rainwater catchments.

Regional projects in collaboration with national agencies, including a proposed P1-billion dam in Lusaran with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and a P300-million dam at Family Park with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Archival also floated the idea of creating “swamp systems” in flood-prone areas that could temporarily store rainwater and use pumps to drain excess water.

Implementation timeline

The CPDO said the feasibility study, to be jointly undertaken by DPWH and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), could begin late this year or in early 2026. Its results will define the project’s detailed scope, procurement process, and phased implementation schedule.

The full rollout of the P8.2-billion master plan is expected to take several years, given the scale of works and the need for inter-agency coordination.

“Flooding is not just a problem—it is a symptom,” Garganera said. “It points to broken systems that must be realigned. Our rivers, clogged and narrowed, are a reflection of the true state of the city.”

