Tagbilaran City drug den raid: 3 arrested, P68K shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Tagbilaran City drug den was dismantled and three individuals were arrested in Barangay Manga, on Friday afternoon, September 12.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, backed by the PNP Bohol Maritime Police and Tagbilaran City Police Station, carried out the buy-bust operation at around 1:16 p.m. in Purok 4.

Barangay officials said they had received repeated reports from concerned residents about the drug den’s activities, including theft incidents allegedly connected to its maintainer and to individuals who frequently stayed there.

These reports prompted authorities to conduct a week-long case buildup before the operation.

Authorities identified the primary target and drug den maintainer as alias Arnold, 43, jobless, and a resident of the area.

Also apprehended were alias Alvin, 30, a construction worker, and alias Jimmy, 45, a fisherman, both from Barangay Manga.

Confiscated from the suspects of the Tagbilaran City frug den raid were nine packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams with an estimated value of P68,000, along with buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

The seized items have been turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for proper disposition.

The arrested suspects are detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges for selling and the possession of illegal drugs.

Under the law, maintenance of a drug den is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries a penalty of 12 to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine between P100,000 and P500,000.

