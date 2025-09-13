Cebu weather: Rainy days ahead due to LPA, thunderstorms

A rainy Wednesday morning woke up Cebuanos within Metro Cebu on June 19, 2024. | CDN file Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu residents should keep their umbrellas close at hand this weekend, with cloudy skies, rainshowers, and thunderstorms expected over the province in the coming days, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its latest Cebu weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 140 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, at 3 a.m. is influencing weather conditions across the Visayas, while easterlies continue to affect parts of Luzon.

For Metro Cebu weather and the rest of the province, Pagasa forecasts:

Saturday, Sept. 13 – Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms; light to moderate winds from the northwest to southwest; slight to moderate coastal waters; temperature: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms; light to moderate winds from the northwest to southwest; slight to moderate seas; temperature: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Monday to Wednesday, Sept. 15–17 – Generally cloudy with chances of localized rainshowers or thunderstorms; light to moderate winds from the southwest to south; slight to moderate seas; temperature: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Pagasa warned that rains may intensify at times, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in flood-prone and mountainous areas.

The LPA is also projected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of the Visayas, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Zamboanga del Norte.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies, while localized thunderstorms will prevail across most of Mindanao.

The weather bureau added that the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas may experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters, while the rest of the country will see light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas.

Residents are urged to stay alert for advisories and to take precautionary measures, particularly during heavy downpours that could cause flooding or landslides./ with reports from Inquirer

