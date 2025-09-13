Naga City property feud leads to stabbing, senior suspect nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A long-running property feud between in-laws that began two decades ago turned violent on Friday, September 12, when a 68-year-old man stabbed his brother-in-law in Barangay Tuyan, City of Naga, Cebu.

Police identified the suspect as Alan Villarmia Cinco, who was arrested after allegedly stabbing Joselito Repollo Navales, 55. Both men reside in Purok Alugbate.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Master Sergeant Ariel G. Yap, case investigator, said the Naga City property feud between the two in-laws has been ongoing since 2005.

“Ang sulti sa biktima, 2005 pa kuno nagsugod ang ilahang panagbangi. Ang pagdinapatay, karon pa kunong timea nahitabo. Lalis ra ilaha sauna gyud, walay dapat nahitabo o pagdunggab, gahapon ra gyud nahitabo,” Yap said.

According to police, Cinco and Navales were arguing over their long-standing property conflict when the confrontation escalated. Cinco then went inside his home, got a kitchen knife, and attacked Navales.

The victim sustained three stab wounds on his back as a result of the attack.

The altercation was stopped after the suspect’s son intervened.

The victim was taken to Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary, where he was treated and later discharged after undergoing X-ray.

Police arrested Cinco at around 5:40 p.m., more than an hour after the Naga City property feud incident. He is currently detained at the City of Naga Police Station.

Yap also confirmed that the victim is determined to pursue charges of Attempted Homicide, which will be filed on Monday, September 15.

