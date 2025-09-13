Drunk man in Liloan, Cebu attacks brother over childhood grudge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A long-standing sibling grudge dating back to childhood erupted into violence in Liloan, Cebu, when a 59-year-old man, drunk and enraged, assaulted his older brother inside his home before dawn on Friday, September 12.

Police identified the suspect as Emilito Encarnacion Hortizano, who allegedly stormed the house of his brother, Reynaldo Encarnacion Hortizano, 60, at Purok Miracle Fruit, Barangay Yati, around 1:30 a.m.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Executive Master Sergeant Eutiquio L. Prosia Jr., the case investigator, said the suspect admitted that his anger toward his brother stemmed from an incident decades ago.

“Pagkahubog niya, ingon siya nga naglagot na gyud kuno siya sa iyahang maguwang kay sauna kuno, bata pa siya, 5-anyos, gikulata kuno siya,” Prosia said.

The long-standing resentment reportedly boiled over that night when Emilito, under the influence of liquor, entered Reynaldo’s house without permission and without provocation, began punching and kicking him.

The victim then fell onto the concrete floor, hitting the back of his head on a steel object, leaving him with a wound above his eyebrow and body pains.

Reynaldo was taken to the Danao District Hospital for treatment, while Emilito was arrested and detained at the Liloan Police Station custodial facility.

Prosia further noted that they are still in custody of the suspect while waiting for the victim’s medical certificate to determine whether the charges will fall under serious or light physical injuries. /csl

