FACES OF CEBU: Efren Tugdang, 40, professional magician

Efren Tugdang, also known as Efren D’ Magician, is a close-up magician based in Cebu who performs at birthdays, hotels, and charity events. | Efren D’ Magician/Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Efren Tugdang shuffles a deck of cards with the ease of someone who has done it a thousand times.

His eyes light up as he flicks one into the air and makes it vanish, only to pull it out from behind his daughter’s ear. Her laughter fills the room, echoing the very reason he chose this unlikely path.

At 40, Efren is one of the city’s most sought-after magicians, known for his bird tricks that delight children, his ventriloquism that entertains adults, and his comedy magic that leaves audiences laughing long after the show ends.

Yet, his story is as much about grit as it is about wonder.

“I had a stable career at DSWD. I was earning P42,000 a month,” Efren recalls. “Many of my colleagues couldn’t believe I gave it up. But I saw the demand for magic. By 2018, I decided to go full-time.”

From bugoy to magician

Efren grew up in Mabinay, Negros Oriental, the kind of kid teachers called kiat—restless, kulit, and always seeking attention. He loved billiards, jokes, and above all, magic.

He remembers being in Grade 3 when he first performed a simple card trick.

“Ganahan ra kog pasikat-sikat sa akong mga kauban,” he said.

With no magic shops around, Efren relied on YouTube tutorials and DIY props. His fascination grew into an obsession. By 2009, he was already scouring Facebook for local suppliers and found one in Dr. Ronaldo Moraleta, a physician-magician from Manila who sold imported props.

Efren spent over P30,000 on his early magic collection, a huge investment for someone who was still treating magic as a hobby.

“Kung ilaha pa tong kwarta, basin di gyud sila mosugot. Pero akoa man, mao to,” he says of his family’s support.

The turning point

For years, magic remained a sideline. Efren taught computer programming, worked as a TESDA instructor, and then joined the Department of Social Welfare and Development as a Monitoring and Evaluation Officer. But his weekends were packed with gigs—birthday parties, baptisms, and school programs.

The turning point came in 2012, when he joined Go Gawad Gilas, Mabinay’s version of Got Talent. He had competed as a singer in past years, but this time he tried magic. He won.

“That performance opened doors. From then on, people started paying me. What was once just a hobby became work,” he recalls.

By the time his DSWD contract ended in 2018, Efren knew he had to make a choice.

“My wife also worked at DSWD. We decided she’d resign first to help at home. Then, when my contract ended, I went full-time. Lisod nga decision, pero worth it,” he said.

Building a name in Cebu

Breaking into Cebu’s events scene wasn’t easy. Efren started by networking with coordinators, posting in events groups, and literally handing out calling cards on hotel tables.

His charm and versatility became his edge. He wasn’t just performing tricks—he was creating moments. Whether pulling doves from his sleeves for children or slipping into ventriloquism for adults, his shows combined spectacle and humor.

“Magic is an art,” he says. “It’s not just about the trick. It’s about how you make people feel. If I see the audience doesn’t enjoy one routine, I change it. If they laugh harder at a certain trick, I do that more.”

Today, Efren performs across Cebu—from five-star hotels to barangay halls, from lavish weddings to charity shows for cancer patients. Weekends are often triple-booked, especially in the busy “ber” months.

The joy in wonder

For Efren, the most rewarding moments aren’t about talent fees or bookings, but the reactions he elicits.

“When you perform for sick children, for patients in the hospital, and you see them smile despite their struggle—that’s priceless,” he said.

He has even performed in unexpected places: wards at Perpetual Succour Hospital, and once, in the middle of Carreta Cemetery during a community bidding event.

Mistakes happen, he admits. Tricks sometimes go wrong. But for Efren, that’s part of the act.

“Audience members love it when they think you messed up—then you surprise them with a twist. That’s when the laughter comes,” he said.

Magic as legacy

Despite his success, Efren doesn’t see himself performing forever.

“Maybe in the future, there will be younger magicians better than me,” he said. “So now, I invest for retirement. But for as long as I can, I’ll keep performing. Kay passion man gyud siya.”

On his Facebook page, Efren D’ Magician, he calls himself “the most requested magician in Cebu.” It’s a title given to him by clients who insist on booking only him.

“Usahay muingon ang coordinator, ‘Ikaw gyud ang gusto sa client.’”

For Efren, it’s not about prestige but purpose. “I just want people to laugh and be amazed. That’s the magic I want to leave behind.”