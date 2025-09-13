Celebrate 60 Years of The Sound of Music with exclusive screenings at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu

The hills are alive once more as The Sound of Music returns to the big screen in celebration of its 60th anniversary. This beloved classic will be shown exclusively at SM Cinemas in a stunningly restored and remastered 4K presentation — bringing its breathtaking visuals and timeless music to life like never before.

Tickets are priced at ₱230 and are now available through SM Cinema’s official website at smcinema.com, the SM Cinema app, and at the cinema ticket booths of SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu.

Cebuano audiences can relive the magic for a limited time only at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu on September 20-21, 2025.

Whether it’s your first time experiencing Maria’s joyful songs and the Von Trapp family’s inspiring story, or a nostalgic revisit to a film that has captivated generations, The Sound of Music promises to be an unforgettable cinematic event.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to celebrate one of the most iconic musicals in history restored, remastered, and once again lighting up the big screen. Only at SM Cinemas, where movie magic lives on.