United Airline’s Cebu-bound flight forced to land in Osaka after suspected cargo fire

NAGASAKI, Japan (AP) — A United Airlines passenger plane carrying 142 people and bound for the Philippine island of Cebu made an emergency landing in Osaka on Friday after an indicator showed a fire in the cargo room, Japanese aviation officials said.

Footage on Japan’s NHK television showed passengers sliding down escape shooters from the aircraft parked on a runway at the Osaka airport.

There were no reports of injuries and fire or smoke was not visible in the footage.

The UA flight 32, which departed from the Narita International Airport near Tokyo, had an indicator showing a fire in the cargo room while flying over the Pacific Ocean. Officials later said they were investigating whether there was actual fire or smoke.

The plane, Boeing 737-800 landed at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka about one hour and half after departing from Narita, officials said.

Both of the two runways at the Kansai International Airport were temporarily closed because of the emergency landing.

