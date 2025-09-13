Rhea Gullas Cup semifinals clash set Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Final Four of the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament takes center stage on Sunday, September 14, at the Talisay City Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

Defending champion Abante Minglanilla and last year’s runners-up Talisay Aksyon Agad headline the much-awaited semifinals. Also vying for a finals berth are Sidlak Carcar and Naga Atong Garbo, making for an exciting double-header.

Top-seeded and unbeaten Talisay Aksyon Agad is on a revenge tour this season after sweeping its five-game elimination round. The Talisaynons are still smarting from last year’s heartbreaking finals loss to Minglanilla but already drew first blood this season with an 82-74 win at home last August 31.

READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Naga stuns defending champ Minglanilla

Talisay, mentored by head coach Ronald Bucao, will clash with fourth-seeded Naga Atong Garbo in the main game at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Naga, guided by head coach Kim Reyes, has embraced the dark-horse role after posting a 2-3 record in the eliminations.

Meanwhile, Abante Minglanilla, under head coach and lawyer Boyet Velez, faces Sidlak Carcar at 7 p.m. Minglanilla wrapped up the eliminations with a 3-2 slate—a surprising finish for the defending champions, capped by a 64-66 upset loss to Naga on September 9 at the latter’s home court.

Standing in Minglanilla’s way is Anton Villoria’s Carcar, which closed out the eliminations with a dominant 85-56 win over the San Fernando Buffalos, also on September 9. Both Talisay and Minglanilla enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage over their semifinal opponents. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP