Jason Velez teaches hoops and faith one dribble at a time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Faith can be lived out in countless ways.

For Cebuano basketball coach Jason Velez, it means teaching children to handle a ball and, at the same time, to anchor their lives on God.

Velez, a former standout from the College of Technological Sciences (CTS) and a commercial player during the Guardo basketball era, has quietly begun a movement that reshapes how young athletes are developed. His program doesn’t stop at drills and footwork. It puts equal weight on character formation and, most importantly, faith.

“Developing players has been my passion for the past 26 years. I love sharing my gift to help them grow. For 23 years, my training camp has also supported me as one of my main sources of income,” said Velez, a devout Christian.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. When lockdowns halted sports activities, Velez found himself alarmed at the growing number of suicide cases among young people.

A nationwide survey by the University of the Philippines Population Institute in 2021 showed that nearly one in five Filipinos aged 15–24 had considered suicide. Atlantic Fellows, a global nonprofit, also reported a surge in mental health issues among Filipino youth during that period.

At the same time, many families were struggling financially, and fewer children could afford to join training camps.

“Three years ago, following the pandemic, there was a concerning rise in the number of young people taking their own lives due to depression. At the same time, many young ballers faced financial difficulties that prevented them from joining training camps,” he recalled.

Those realities became the turning point for Velez. Out of them came Spunky Basketball, a Christ-centered academy that offers free clinics to children, especially in Cebu’s far-flung areas.

Beyond sharpening jump shots and dribbling skills, the program focuses on teaching life values, building character, and strengthening one’s relationship with God.

As a pastor, Velez uses his gift of preaching during his weekly training sessions, which he often finances himself. His clinics have already reached some of the most remote barangays.

“As both a pastor and a coach, I felt a deep burden to respond to this need. During that season, the word ‘SPUNKY’ came to me, and to my amazement, it meant ‘courageous and determined,’” he said.

Not every barangay welcomed the program at once. Velez has faced hesitation and closed doors. But he kept showing up, believing he was called to help shape a generation of athletes who would carry their faith onto and beyond the court.

“I believe that God placed this in my heart as a calling to train young athletes to develop courage and determination in pursuing their goals in both life and sports, offering this training completely free of charge,” he said.

Still, Velez admitted that there were times that he also faces financial struggles as offering free clinic to many barangays is not affordable these days. Still, he is glad that no matter the struggles. Despite these challenges, he still manages to get through every hurdles that came his way and he strongly attributed his unwavering faith that continues to bless him one way or another.

Today, Velez who is also a family man continues his journey in faith and basketball one dribble and one verse at a time.

Those who can afford, they can join Velez’s weekly basketball clinic at the old Sacred Heart School campus along Mango Avenue every Saturdays which pegs a monthly fee, while his free basketball clinics is at the Crown Hoops happens every Friday. He also announces regularly his free barangay-based basketball clinics on Spunky Basketball page.

Photo caption: Jason Velez during a huddle and prayer with the young kids in one of his basketball clinics. | Photo from Spunky Basketball.

