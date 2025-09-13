No foul play in Bantayan laborer’s drowning, police confirm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bantayan Municipal Police have confirmed that no foul play was involved in the drowning of a 29-year-old laborer whose body was discovered along the shoreline of Purok Botong islet, Barangay Suba on Thursday morning, September 11.

The victim was identified as Danny Garcia, a resident of GK Combado, Barangay Ticad.

Garcia, who worked as a welder and mason, also gathered shellfish during low tide to help support his family.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Saturday, September 13, Police Corporal Florante D. Desucatan, the case investigator, said Garcia had gone to the shore with a fellow worker on Wednesday evening when heavy rain and lightning forced his companion to leave early.

Garcia failed to return home that night.

Cause of death

The following morning, schoolchildren traveling by pumpboat spotted his lifeless body floating near the islet and alerted authorities.

Responders from the Bantayan police, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Christoffe Despi proceeded to the area.

Desucatan recalled that initial observations showed Garcia had burns on his body and tattered shorts, leading to suspicions he may have been struck by lightning.

However, the municipal health officer later confirmed that the sole cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

“Naa mi nakita nga mura’g sunog gyud siya unya ang iyahang gisuot nga shorts, wasak wasak gyud, mura’g naigo sa kilat pero base sa municipal health officer, drowning incident ra gyud,” he said.

Desucatan also added that scrapes on the victim’s body were consistent with abrasions caused by rocks and strong sea currents.

Neighbors were able to positively identify the victim, whose remains were later turned over to his family for immediate burial.

Police emphasized that there were no signs of foul play in Garcia’s death but suggested to the family that they could still opt for an autopsy should they wish to seek further confirmation. /csl

