17-year-old mauled, stabbed during Danao City fiesta kick-off

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 17-year-old boy was injured after being mauled and stabbed by a group of youths during the kick-off of the town fiesta in Danao City early Friday morning, September 12.

Police identified the victim as alias “Ivan,” a laborer and resident of Purok Bulahan, Barangay Taboc, Danao City.

Initial investigation revealed that at around 10 p.m. on September 11, Ivan and his companions were attending the festivities in Barangay Poblacion when they were reportedly chased by the group of suspects.

At around 3 a.m., the suspects allegedly got ahold the victim along Pio del Pilar Street, where they mauled him before one of them stabbed him with a bladed weapon.

Ivan sustained a stab wound on his back and was rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City for treatment.

Responding police officers, led by Police Lieutenant Eric Fronda of the Danao Police Station, launched a follow-up operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

The arrested suspects, aged 18 and 15, are residents of Barangay Tuburan Sur and Barangay Taytay, respectively, both in Danao City.

Two other alleged assailants, who were identified to be residents of Barangay Looc, remain at large.

Police confirmed that charges of attempted homicide are being prepared against the arrested suspects.

