Babes Singson, SGV exec Fajardo named to independent flood probe body

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang announced on Saturday former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, and the country managing partner at SGV and Co., Rossana Fajardo, as two members of the three-member Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong shall serve as the ICI’s special advisor and investigator.

The announcement of the third member and chair of the commission will be made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “in the coming days,” Palace press officer Claire Castro said in a Malacañang briefing on Saturday.

“The President has appointed individuals of proven competence, integrity, and deep familiarity with infrastructure, finance, and institutional reform,” Castro said.

“Their acceptance of this responsibility is voluntary. They are not appointed to defend the system, but to confront it. And most importantly, not one of them is connected to the agencies or contractors under investigation,” she added.

In choosing Singson, Malacañang cited his moves to introduce systems to promote transparency, eliminate ghost projects, and ensure proper use of public funds. An industrial engineer and businessman, Singson served as DPWH secretary during the term of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino from 2010 to 2016.

“His technical understanding of how projects are designed, procured, and implemented will be essential to this Commission’s work,” Castro said.

The Palace has yet to comment on how Singson’s role would affect the investigation of the ICI.

The ICI shall prioritize investigation of flood control and other infrastructure projects within the last 10 years, including those built during his term as DPWH chief under Aquino.

Singson will turn 77 on Sept. 16.

Fajardo of SGV & Co., the largest professional services firm in the country, has over three decades of experience in auditing, internal controls, and risk management, especially in identifying weaknesses in financial systems and operational processes.

As a certified public accountant, she has worked across both public and private sectors to help organizations detect fraud, strengthen governance, and build more accountable institutions, according to Castro.

“Her technical insight and financial acumen are critical in following the trail of public funds and determining where leakages and irregularities may have occurred,” she said.

While the president did not choose Magalong to join the commission proper, he was appointed as special adviser of the ICI.

Before being elected as Baguio mayor, Magalong served as deputy director general of the Philippine National Police and as former director of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, where he handled sensitive, high-impact investigations.

Among these is then-President Aquino’s truth commission to investigate the 2015 Mamasapano clash that led to the killing of Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker Zulkifli Abdhir and the deaths of 44 members of the Special Action Force.

“His experience in leading difficult investigations, uncovering internal wrongdoing, and enforcing compliance makes him a strong asset to this commission,” Castro said.

Asked about how this new role would affect Magalong’s responsibilities as mayor, Malacañang deferred to the local official to answer.

President Marcos issued Executive Order No. 94 on Thursday, creating the three-member ICI, which is composed of a chair and two members.

As an ad hoc fact-finding body, it shall acting on complaint or motu proprio (by its own), “hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information, against all government officials and employees, and any other individual, involved in anomalies, irregularities, and misuse of funds in the planning, financing, and implementation of government flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide.”

Based on the findings of the ICI probe, it shall recommend the filing of appropriate criminal, civil, and administrative cases or actions against those responsible to the appropriate disciplinary, prosecutorial, and administrative bodies, such as the Office of the President (OP), Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“As the President has repeatedly said: no one will be spared. Even relatives, friends, or allies — there will be no sacred cows [in the ICI investigation],” Castro said.

The ICI will begin its work “immediately.”

The President, however, did not give a definite timeline to the ICI to finish its investigation.“The timeline here is really about working more urgently and more quickly. And it would be best if this could be finished within just a few months,” Castro said. “But as we’ve said, given the large number of records that need to be studied, we must give the ICI the opportunity to thoroughly review all the documents so that when cases are filed, the documentation is complete,” she added. /mr

