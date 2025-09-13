Eumir Marcial faces Venezuelan KO artist Colmenares in Thrilla in Manila card

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eumir Felix Marcial will face a real acid test as he takes on the stiffest professional challenge by fighting Venezuelan knockout artist Eddy “El Terrible” Colmenares on October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the “Thrilla in Manila.”

The unbeaten Marcial, an Olympic bronze medalist with six wins and four knockouts on his resume will face a more experienced knockout artist who has an impressive 11-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.

This was announced recently by Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions top honcho Sean Gibbons via Facebook.

To recall, Marcial is coming off a third-round stoppage win over Bernard Joseph earlier this year on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

The Zamboanga-born southpaw, who turns 30 on fight night, is currently in the middle of his training camp in Las Vegas to prepare for what could be a career-defining bout.

Colmenares is two years younger than Marcial. He is a native of El Tigre, Venezuela.

Adding challenge is Colmenares’ height, standing 6-feet tall against a 5’10 Marcial. Also, all of Colmenares’ two defeats were on points. He is fresh from a second round technical knockout (TKO) win against Oralndo ysaya last August 1 to win the Venezuelan super welterweight title. He is also the former WBC Latino welterweight champion.

At stake in Marcial and Colmenares’ fight is the WBC International middleweight title.

Winning the fight would tremendously improves Marcial’s chances of fighting for a world title next year as his career has been directed towards that direction after being streamlined by Gibbons.

Meanwhile, the main event features WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem’s defense against South African Siyakholwa Kuse. /csl

