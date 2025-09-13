Miss Cesafi 2025: Multi-titled beauty queen, first-timer win crowns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young women with contrasting pageant journeys shone the brightest during the Miss Cesafi 2025 on Saturday, September 13, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the college division, Stefanie Przewodnik of the University of San Carlos, a seasoned, multi-titled beauty queen delivered a back-to-back crown for her school.

Meanwhile, in the high school division, Pavitar Kaur of Cebu Doctors’ University, a first-time contestant, surprised everyone by winning her very first crown.

Miss Cesafi, the annual pageant showcasing the fairest representatives from the league’s member schools, served as one of the highlights of the 25th season opening ceremony, marking Cesafi’s silver anniversary.

A multi-titled Carolinian

For 20-year-old Przewodnik, a Filipina-German raised in Consolacion town, had previously held the titles of Miss Mandaue 2024 and Miss Consolacion 2022, but this crown was extra special as she brought pride to her school.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. It feels so good to bring home a back-to-back crown for USC. I also joined Miss Cesafi in high school, so it feels amazing to carry the pride of San Carlos once again and bring home the crown,” said Przewodnik, a Marketing Management major at USC.

No less than her fellow Carolinian and Miss Cesafi 2024 winner Caitlin Martinez wore the sash and crown on her during the awarding.

“I hope this win serves as an inspiration to others who keep trying and keep pushing for their dreams because you can achieve your dreams the second time around.”

READ: USC dominates Miss Cesafi 2024

Przewodnik is a former volleyball varsity player in elementary and high school.

An Indian with a Cebuana heart

On the other hand, Kaur’s win was the complete opposite story. The 17-year-old, who had never joined a beauty pageant and even modeling before, was stunned by her high school division triumph.

“I feel so overwhelmed because it’s my first time. So, it’s a big milestone for me,” said Kaur, a Grade 12 student from Talisay City.

“I never did anything related to beauty pageants and modeling, so it’s really my first time in this kind of competition. It was really fun. Everyone told me to enjoy it and here I am. I’m born and raised here. So I’m Indian by blood but a Cebuana by heart.”

Other winners

In the high school division, Jane Elsa Langbach of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu finished first runner-up, while Han Queenie Rojas of San Carlos School of Cebu placed second runner-up.

In the college division, Kefaiah Al-Zair of University of Cebu (UC) Main was named first runner-up, while Flavionah Joaquin of CDU took home second runner-up honors. /csl