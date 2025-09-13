Jerwin Ancajas to face Ryosuke Nishida in IBF title eliminator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion, Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas will face another Japanese opponent in a crucial bout.

This was after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered a junior featherweight title eliminator between Ancajas and Ryosuke Nishida. The winner between the two of them will serve as the mandatory challenger of Naoya Inoue.

Inoue not just holds the IBF world title, but also the WBC and WBO straps and is gunning to become the undisputed junior featherweight champion by gunning for the WBA interim title against former world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Morocco.

In a report from Boxingscene, IBF Championships chairman George Martinez officially ordered both Ancajas and Nishida’s camps through a letter earlier this month to initiate the negotiations. If negotiations failed until September 23, it will proceed to a purse bid.

Ancajas is currently ranked No. 5, while fellow MP Promotions pug, Marlon Tapales is ranked higher at No. 3 while, Shabaz Masoud is at No. 4.

Nishida is ranked No. 8. Both boxers earned a world title eliminator over higher-ranked contenders.

Ancajas, is fresh from a close 2in over Ruben Dario Casero in California by majority decision, stretching his winning streak to three fights following his world title defeat to Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma in 2024. Ancajas sports a record of 37 wins with four losses, two draws and 24 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Nishida has a relativelu younger pro record of 10-1 (win-loss) with two knockouts. He was unbeaten until he met fellow Japanese Junto Nakatani for the latter’s IBF and WBC world bantamweight titles, losing to a sixth round stoppage in June this year. /csl

