Danao City graduate tops August 2025 Criminologist Licensure Exam

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A graduate of Colegio de San Antonio de Padua in Danao City, Cebu secured the 2nd place in the August 2025 Criminologist Licensure Examination (CLE).

Jervie Keith Marikit got a 92.35 percent rating.

In a social media post, the Danao City Government expressed its pride and appreciation for Marikit.

“This remarkable achievement is proof that Danao City schools are competent and capable of producing world-class professionals,” read part of the post.

Marikit closely followed Stephanie Lucquiao Sajor of Araullo University–San Jose, who ranked first with her 92.40 percent rating.

A total of 13,074 examinees passed the August 2025 Criminologist Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday evening.

The figure represents 51.45 percent of the 25,410 aspirants who took the tests.

Other examinees included in the top 10 are the following:

John Jobert Pizarra Pilar of Abada College (92.30%)

John Allen Romero Cardona — Sumulong College Of Arts and Sciences (92.25%)

Yvan Christian Sunico Mariano — Araullo University-San Jose (92.15%)

Wendel Mark Bantugan Aguilar — Araullo University-San Jose (92.05%)

Noel John Agustos Caballa Caylan — Southern Philippines Agri-business & Marine & Aquatic School of Technology-Malita (91.90%)

Dave Anthony Saldariaga Cuanan — University Of Mindanao-Davao City (91.85%)

Joseph Medalla Ayag Jr. — University Of Mindanao-Davao City (91.75%)

Joy Evangelista Divina Gracia — Gapan City College (91.70%)

Araullo University, which posted a 92.80 percent passing rate, was named the top-performing school, with 200 examinees passing and at least an 80 percent passing rate.

The full list of passers for the August 2025 Criminologist Licensure Examination can be viewed here.

The exam was held nationwide from August 1 to 3, 2025, in testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Palawan, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Bacolod, Bayambang, Bohol, Catarman, Cauayan, Dumaguete, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Kidapawan. | with Inquirer.net

