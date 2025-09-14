ICC prosecutor: VP Sara’s ‘kidnap’ claim hurts father’s release bid

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s remarks may have put her father’s bid for an interim release from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in danger, after the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) has opposed anew former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bid for temporary freedom.

In an eight-page document posted on the ICC website, deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang cited several remarks given by the vice president in her interviews and public statements while in The Hague, such as rejecting the legitimacy of the court’s jurisdiction.

Niang included a July 19 statement by Sara Duterte wherein she spoke in front of a crowd of their supporters and an interview afterwards, and reiterated the claim that her father was “kidnapped” by the international tribunal and that the arrest was “illegal.”

The deputy prosecutor also recalled a time when Sara Duterte told her and her family’s supporters, “supposedly in jest,” that she had “discussed” breaking her father out of detention with a colleague and in one livestream on Facebook, allegedly calling to “collaborate on a jailbreak.”

Fake witnesses

Niang also cited a speech by Sara Duterte, also on July 19, where she “falsely claimed that the ICC was ‘colluding’” with the Philippine government and made allegations that it was paying for “fake witnesses” in her father’s case of crimes against humanity.

“She also blamed the Government of the Netherlands for having joined the ‘extraordinary rendition’ of Mr. Duterte, and blamed the ICC for accepting Mr. Duterte ‘with open arms’ despite having been ‘kidnapped from his own land,’” Niang said in the OTP’s opposition.

But the prosecution’s arguments did not stop there. Niang also recalled an Aug. 19 quote by Sara Duterte telling the media that her father had told her he wished to return to his hometown, Davao City, the same place which Niang said the former president had promised to “double” the killings should he be elected mayor again.

Interim release

The former president was elected mayor with a landslide vote, but the Department of the Interior and Local Government had designated Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte to assume the mayoral position citing “physical and legal reasons” on why the elected mayor was unable to assume office.

“Mr. Duterte’s desire to return to Davao City, if granted interim release, echoes his family’s stated intention to ensure his return to the Philippines,” the OTP said. “These examples demonstrate a pattern of the Duterte family refusing to accept the legitimacy of the legal proceedings against Mr. Duterte and should mitigate against granting the interim release.”

Aside from the remarks of her daughter and plans to return to Davao City, Niang pointed out that releasing former President Duterte would allow him to interact again with his close associates and family, which could lead to their “interference” with the case.

“Mr. Duterte’s release would provide him greater access to his family and associates and thereby increase likelihood of interference with the case against him,” the OTP said.

