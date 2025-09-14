DPWH implements over 40 flood projects in Leyte 4th district in 3 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implemented over 40 flood control projects in the 4th District of Leyte since 2022.

OIC District Engineer Peter Scheler Soco said that majority of these projects were already completed without any issues raised. Only around 25 percent of the projects are ongoing implementation.

Soco also clarified that they do not have any pending projects with the controversial Discaya couple or any of the contractors who were invited by the House Ethics Committee investigation to shed light on alleged “ghost” or anomalous flood control projects in the country.

READ: Gomez: Projects in Leyte’s 4th district are ‘above board’

He, however, admitted that they earlier entered into contract with Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corporation, a firm that was co-founded by former Ako-Bicol representative Christopher Co, brother of incumbent Ako-Bicol Representative Zaldy Co.

The project that was scheduled for implementation from 2018 to 2019 was finished without any problems, Soco said.

No added cost

Soco said that of the over 40 flood control projects that they implemented in the last three years, only one suffered minor damages, the one in Brgy. Riverside in Matag-ob town that is worth P48.2 million and set for completion on September 29.

However, the damage is now being fixed with no added cost to the engineering district, he said.

The damage on the Matag-ob project was caused by an overflow of rainwater from nearby farmlands during a heavy downpour.

But for Mayor Bernie Tacoy, the project was substandard. Tacoy also accused Rep. Richard Gomez of the 4th District of Leyte of failure to coordinate flood control projects, that are funded using congressional funds, with the local governments.

Government standards

Soco has denied the presence of ‘ghost’ and ‘anomalous’ projects in their district.

“All projects implemented by the district undergo proper process, evaluation and monitoring to ensure transparency, accountability and full compliance with government standards,” he said.

He said project documents are submitted and verified by the Commission on Audit (COA) before payments are released to the contractor.

“Every time naa nay billing, naa ang COA. We submit to COA to verify kun ang project mao gyud ang among nabayaran. I-check gyud siya sa COA kun sakto ba ang volume, sakto ang quantity. Naa gyud check and balance kay igo ra man mi nibayad sa entity pero nag gyud mi check and balance, ang COA.

(Every time there is a billing, COA is involved. We submit to COA for verification if the project should be paid. COA checks if the volume, quantity are correct. COA is always involved to ensure check and balance.)

Consultation

In compliance with existing procedures, they also consult with local governments prior to any project implementation.

“Every time nga mag inspection, before ma implement project mo adto gyud mi sa local government. Before namo ipa bid, mo adto mi every barangay para amo tan-won asa ang location sa project,” he said.

(Every time we conduct an inspection ahead of a project’s implementation, we always visit the local government. Before we bid a project, we go to the barangay to check on the supposed location.)

“Manuktok man gyud mi kay kung dili mi manuktok nila, ma problema man pud mi są completion. Manuktok gyud mi sa kapitan, mayor. Kun wala ang mayor ang municipal engineer ang mo entertain namo,” he added.

(We always talk to them because if we don’t we will be faced with problems upon completion. We talk to the barangay captain, mayor. If the mayor is not around, the municipal engineer will be the one to meet with us.)

Soco is urging local officials who have questions about a certain project to visit their office and seek clarification to avoid confusion.

“Ang mga local executive pwede ra mi nila arion anytime sa district to clarify unsa ilang mga comments sa mga project para marka align mi sa ila pud nga gusto sa every lungsod,” he said.

(Local executives can see us anytime to clarify about a project so that our plans will be aligned with that of the localities.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP