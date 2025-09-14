Pagasa: LPA to bring rains across PH on Sunday, Sept. 14

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility is forecast to bring rains across the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

According to the 5 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA, located within the vicinity of Castilla in Sorsogon as of 3 a.m., has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“Cloudy skies with a high chance of rain due to a low-pressure area are expected, particularly in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon [Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon], Mimaropa [Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan], and Bicol Region,” weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

He added that the rest of Luzon will see isolated thunderstorms particularly in the afternoon until evening.

Badrina noted that the same weather system will also prevail in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. He added that a large portion of Visayas will experience scattered thunderstorms.

“In Mindanao, expect a low chance of rain this morning but localized thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall is possible in the afternoon until evening,” he said.

Moderate to heavy rainfall

The Pagasa also said that the following areas are forecast to have moderate to heavy rainfall (50 to 100 millimeters) for 24 hours:

Quezon

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Pagasa warned that localized flooding “is possible mainly in areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or near rivers” and landslide is possible “in highly susceptible areas.”

Meanwhile, Badrina said that no gale warning is raised in any seaboards of the country with light to moderate sea conditions (0.6 to 1.8 meters tall of waves) expected. However he warned that thunderstorms may cause rising of waves.

Forecast temperature in the following areas:

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 26°C to 32°C

Baguio: 17°C to 24°C

Metro Manila: 25°C to 31°C

Tagaytay: 23°C to 29°C

Tuguegarao: 24°C to 33°C

Legazpi: 24°C to 28°C

Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 29°C

Puerto Princesa: 25°C to 31°C

Iloilo: 25°C to 29°C

Cebu: 25°C to 30°C

Tacloban City: 25°C to 30°C

Zamboanga: 25°C to 33°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 31°C

Davao: 24°C to 33°C

