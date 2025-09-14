SineBohol 2025: Nurturing local film talents

MANDUE CITY, Cebu – Local film talents in the province of Bohol were given an opportunity to showcase their creativity on the big screen in the first-ever Bohol Film Festival.

SineBohol, a milestone that focuses the spotlight on local storytellers and their untold narratives, was launched to also celebrate the Creative Industries Month this September.

In an advisory, the Bohol Provincial Government said that SineBohol was an initiative of the Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD) and the Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage (BACH) Council, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry Bohol (DTI-Bohol).

“As the first and only UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, Bohol is celebrated for its natural wonders and cultural heritage. Now, with SineBohol 2025, the province is also carving its place in the creative map of the country, nurturing a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers,” it said.

A four-day filmmaking workshop was held from September 10 to 13 to provide a creative space for aspiring Boholano filmmakers to immerse themselves in the art of cinema. It was participated by the people behind the Top 6 official selections for the workshop. These were “Agta sa Udtong Tutok,” “Atay,” “Dise Siete,” “Sa Humba Nimo,” “Threads of Hope,” and “Usa ka Libo sa Tulo ka Mag Amigo.”

“For a province proud of its heritage and traditions, the workshop embodies what SineBohol seeks to achieve—transforming lived experiences into films that can resonate beyond its shores,” the Provincial Government said.

The workshop also brought together some of the country’s most respected film industry experts to guide the participants through the many facets of the craft. Regina Onnagan shared her insights on production design, while director and writer Nena Jane Achacoso focused on the intricacies of film directing.

During the workshop, music composer and sound designer Odoni Pestelos talked about musical scoring and sound design while director and writer Mariya Lim shared her expertise on screenwriting. Cinematographer Neil Angelo Briones, on the other hand, shared his knowledge on cinematography.

Other resource speakers were film producer Anjunette Clare Bacalso and film editor Hanz Florentino.

Meanwhile an acting workshop with award-winning film and tv director Joel Lamangan is scheduled from September 13 to 14.