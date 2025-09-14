Labangon police probe killing of ‘asset’ in Brgy. Tisa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police investigators are pursuing two possible leads into the killing of a 30-year-old man in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Friday evening, September 12.

The victim, identified as Jason Garcia, was sitting on the stairs outside of his rented home in Sitio Lower Manol when two unidentified men approached him at around 5:42 p.m.

Realizing their apparent ill intent, Garcia attempted to flee but was chased down several meters away from his home.

When the suspects got a hold of the victim, he was punched before being shot twice, once in the head and once in the back.

The suspects fled, with one seen riding away on a motorcycle.

Two possible angles

In an interview with CDN Digital on Sunday, September 14, Police Staff Sergeant Crisanto Cinco, the case investigator of the Labangon Police Station, said that investigators are currently looking into two main angles in the killing of Garcia.

The first angle police are pursuing is that Garcia was mistaken for his twin brother, who is currently detained for illegal drug involvement. The second angle considers Garcia’s past background as a police asset.

“Naa pu’y usa ka angle nga sauna, nag-asset ning biktima sauna daw. Naa man pud ni siya’y background sauna pud. Pero, naa man siya’y kaluha, mas grabe to iyahang kaluha. Na-involve gyud to’g illegal drugs,” Cinco said.

(We are looking at an angle that the victim used to be a police asset. He also had a past involvement. But he also has a twin brother, who is far worst that he was. He was involved in illegal drugs.)

He explained that Garcaia’s twin brother, who is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan, had stronger ties to the drug trade and may have been the intended target.

Despite these leads, police said the two suspects remain at large and are believed to be hiding.

Garcia, who sustained fatal gunshot wounds, was discovered dead when authorities arrived at the scene.

As of September 14, police said that a hot pursuit operation is ongoing, and follow-up investigations are being carried out to verify the leads and establish a clearer motive behind the attack.

