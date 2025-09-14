Tisa drug bust: 24-year-old nabbed; marijuana and shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Marijuana kush, shabu, and a marijuana vape cartridge were among the items confiscated in a buy-bust operation inside a condominium unit in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, that led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on Saturday afternoon, September 13.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Intelligence Unit 7, carried out the operation at around 2:55 p.m. following a weeklong case buildup based on information from a confidential informant.

Suspect’s background

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Caesar,” a jobless resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, who had been renting the condominium unit where the operation took place.

He was described as a newly identified drug personality in the area.

Confiscated during the operation were two packs of suspected shabu weighing about 50 grams with an estimated value of P340,000; five packs of marijuana kush weighing around nine grams worth P7,200; and one vape cartridge with marijuana oil weighing about 0.5 ml valued at P2,000.

Local authorities also seized the buy-bust money, a mobile phone, two digital weighing scales, and other non-drug evidence.

According to investigators, the suspect was capable of disposing of around 100 grams of shabu, 30 to 50 grams of kush, and four to eight marijuana vape cartridges per week, making him a significant personality in the illegal drug supply chain in the city.

The seized drugs have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition while the suspect is currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility pending the filing of charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, the sale of illegal drugs, regardless of quantity and quality, is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

