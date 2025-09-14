Motorcycle-riding couple injured in Naga City, Cebu accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider and his wife were injured after a car veered into their lane and hit them head-on along the national highway in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 13.

The victims were identified as alias “Ronald,” 28, and his wife alias “Mary,” 30, both residents of Barangay Yati, Liloan in northern Cebu.

Both sustained bruises and wounds from the impact and were immediately brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The car involved was a sedan driven by 43-year-old Darnell Apellanes, a resident of Barangay Poblacion South, San Fernando. He was traveling with his girlfriend, alias “Maria,” 34, from Barangay Tuyan in Naga City.

Police investigation revealed that the motorcycle-riding couple was heading south toward Negros Oriental, while the car was traveling northbound from San Fernando toward Naga City.

Upon reaching Barangay Tinaan, the sedan reportedly swerved into the opposite lane, directly colliding with the victims’ motorcycle before crashing into a concrete wall in front of a church.

According to the police, Apellanes admitted to consuming a bottle of beer before driving.

He also told the police that his girlfriend had lain across his lap, briefly distracting him from the road. When he looked up, the car had already veered into the motorcycle’s path.

As of Sunday, September 14, the sedan driver remains detained at the custodial facility of the City of Naga Police Station. Apellanes is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property.

