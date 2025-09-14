AEBC Buildrite Cup opens with lopsided games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rubberstop, Blockout, and Smartbond opened their campaigns with dominant wins in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Gymnasium.

Rubberstop cruised past Surfix, 93-77, behind the one-two punch of Liehn Ibarita and Jestony Anor. Ibarita fired 25 points on top of two rebounds, two steals, and an assist, while Anor chipped in 24 points with six rebounds and a steal. Jepher Auguis also contributed 19 points in the win.

Surfix tried to keep pace through Rozien Rivera’s game-high 27 points and Nikki Punay’s 25, but their efforts fell short in the opener.

Blockout also made a statement, routing Kryocrete, 67-49. Paolo Munez led the charge with 18 points, three rebounds, and a steal — the only Blockout player to score in double figures. Kryocrete’s Aquim Bordomeo and Hero Castro both scored 11 points, with Castro nearly posting a double-double after hauling down nine rebounds.

Smartbond capped the night with a 75-54 victory over Readycrete. Arnel Codero led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jhay Chu added 19 points and four boards. Readycrete’s Arlu Esteban finished with 13 points and Jose Enricko Pitogo had 10 in the loss.

A total of 12 teams are vying for basketball supremacy in the AEBC’s final conference of the 2025 season.

