True-blue Salesian now leads DBTC sports development

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lifelong Salesian, Bro. George Vincent Trinidad Celis, SDB, has taken the helm of Don Bosco Technical College’s (DBTC) sports program just as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 gets underway.

Celis was recently appointed as DBTC’s sports development coordinator, tasked with overseeing the Greywolves’ expanding program.

Beyond its traditional forte in high school football, DBTC is now putting more focus on other disciplines such as high school basketball, table tennis, and high school girls’ volleyball.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Celis said the school is intent on reviving its winning tradition in basketball, which peaked between 2012 and 2019.

“We are building back the glory days of DBTC basketball, back in 2012–2019 when it was supported by the Alumni Association and individual alumni,” Celis said.

He added that they are also investing in the relatively new girls’ volleyball program and reestablishing their presence in table tennis, both in high school and college. To jump-start the volleyball program, DBTC has tapped head coach Vanessa Juezan to mold a contender from the current roster.

“There is already a winning culture in DBTC when it comes to football. It’s a matter of embracing that culture of excellence and bringing it to the grassroots of the other sports events,” Celis explained.

He credited alumni, parents, teachers, Bosconians, and fellow Salesians for their continued support.

“Sports is the perfect way to develop the Salesian culture of the family spirit,” he said.

Celis also wants to encourage a more active and healthier lifestyle among the student body. He hopes this will not only help identify potential athletes for DBTC teams but also promote mental well-being through activities like jogging and hiking around the campus.

Known as Cesafi’s most dominant high school football program, DBTC is also looking to diversify by introducing pickleball to its facilities.

“Pickleball is on the rise. Hopefully we can start this in DBTC. There is already a proposal to integrate pickleball courts into some of our facilities. We are also encouraging teachers, staff, and parents to get involved in any sport,” Celis said.

Looking ahead, Celis outlined DBTC’s long-term goals that includes building a culture of excellence by hiring more licensed coaches, upgrading sports facilities. Also, offering scholarships to student-athletes. In addition to it is creating linkages for financial support as DBTC transitions into a coeducational campus.

At present, DBTC has teams in under-12, under-15, and high school basketball in Cesafi. Its reigning high school football champions remain intact under head coach Glenn Ramos.

The school will also field squads in college men’s volleyball, high school boys’ and girls’ volleyball, karatedo, and table tennis.

“Each team has its own goals for this season. Some are eyeing championships; others simply want to improve on last year. We are trying to instill in our coaches and players the mindset of facing challenges as opportunities, believing in their abilities, and trusting others in the process. Winning is only the icing on one’s effort, teamwork, and collaboration. Teams should play for a reason that motivates them,” Celis concluded. /csl

