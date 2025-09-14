More rallies vs corruption slated in Cebu, other areas from Sept. 15 to 21

MANILA, Philippines – Various groups are set to stage protest actions against corruption amidst the investigation of the alleged anomalous flood control projects from September 15 to 21.

Below is the list of upcoming mass actions:

September 15

University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Day of Indignation

UP Cebu staff, students, and faculty are invited to participate in the “collective expression of vigilance, solidarity, and service to the people” at UP Cebu grounds along Gorordo Avenue at 8 a.m., the institution said.

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Black Monday Protest

PUP Ugnayan ng Talino at Kagalingan announced that it will hold the protest by PUP Gate at 2 p.m. to push against corruption, and to call for a higher budget allocation for PUP, other state universities, and local colleges.

September 17

3-day nationwide transport strike

“It is unacceptable that these things are happening while we are mired in poverty and disaster caused by their theft,” transport group MANIBELA said in Filipino as it announced a transport strike from September 17 to 19 in solidarity with several other protests against corruption.

September 18

People’s Rally Laban sa Katiwalian

Residents of San Fernando, Pampanga are scheduled to hold a rally against corruption after a mass in the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando at 2 p.m.

Piston transport strike

Public transportation group PISTON announced a transport strike as part of the mass protest against corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

September 21

Bilyon People March

Several groups nationwide, including youth groups called for participation in the massive protest to be conducted at Rizal Park at 9 a.m. on the anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

“Bayan will be mobilizing its forces in Luneta in the morning to join various groups… in demanding truth, accountability, and justice against the masterminds and perpetrators of the flood-control scandal and large-scale corruption in the bureaucracy,” Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said in a statement endorsing the September 21 protest.

Meanwhile, a number of unconfirmed protests are also circulating online, including a rally in front of the residence of Pacifico and Sarah Diacaya on September 15. The Discayas own construction firms linked to anomalous flood control projects.

In Baguio City, several progressive groups together with the city mayor Benjamin Magalong also held a protest against corruption.

A protest at the House of Representatives also commenced during the congressional hearing on the DPWH budget.

