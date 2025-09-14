Yamaha unveils the All-New Aerox and Aerox SP in Cebu

Cebu witnessed another milestone in motorcycle innovation as Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. unveiled the all-new Aerox and Aerox SP at SM Seaside City Cebu. The launch combined community and technology, highlighting Yamaha’s confidence in Cebu as a key market for performance-driven riders.

To know more, visit www.yamaha-motor.com.ph and choose the motorcycle that fits your lifestyle. To know your nearest Yamaha dealership, visit find-dealer.yamaha-motor.com.ph.

The motor show witnessed Yamaha executives test-driving the new models on Seaside 2nd Street, right in front of the Mountain Wing Entrance, joined by celebrity members of the Drama Motoclub: John Prats, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Marc Solis, and Sancho De Las Alas. The presence of these personalities brought excitement to the crowd and underscored Yamaha’s strong connection to the riding community.

The event also gave enthusiasts the chance to test ride the new Aerox and Aerox SP. Inside SM Seaside’s Mountain Wing Atrium, Yamaha showcased its complete motorcycle lineup, allowing visitors to explore, compare, and discover models that fit their lifestyle.

Technology First for Yamaha

Yamaha proudly introduced the Yamaha Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission (Y-ECVT), a first for the brand. This technology is available on the Aerox SP, designed to give riders smoother acceleration and refined throttle response.

“With the all-new Aerox and the Aerox SP, we are introducing a new innovation that is a first for Yamaha: the Y-ECVT,” said Toni Acuesta, Marketing Execution Section Manager of Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. “This technology allows you to ride not only on the racetrack but also with precision on regular roads. Another highlight of this innovation is the availability of two modes. You can choose between Touring mode for a relaxed ride or Sporty mode for a more dynamic experience.”

This innovation signals Yamaha’s direction of merging high-performance engineering with real-world riding practicality.

Aerox SP: A Premium Supersport Experience

The Aerox SP captured the spotlight during the motor show. Its features are tailored for riders who want a motorcycle that feels like a track machine while being versatile for everyday use.

“This high-performance machine combines unrivaled automatic speed, aggressive styling, and advanced features that elevate your ride to the next level, giving you an unmatched experience,” explained Romeo Tan, Senior General Manager of Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc.

The Aerox SP is powered by a refined 155cc Blue Core engine enhanced with Y-ECVT and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Riders can take control with its three-level downshift system, perfect for adjusting deceleration during sharp turns or quick bursts of power. The dual riding modes, Sport and Touring, allow users to tailor their experience depending on road conditions or mood.

A 4.2-inch TFT display adds sophistication with multiple modes, including Track Display for lap times, Info Mode for daily commuting, and Function Bar Mode with animated RPM waveforms. Integrated with Y-Connect and Google Maps, it offers turn-by-turn navigation directly on the dash.

Safety and stability are elevated with single-channel ABS, a Traction Control System (TCS), and the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which flashes hazard lights during sudden braking. The rear sub-tank suspension improves handling and delivers a sporty aesthetic. Riders also benefit from the Smart Key system, the Stop & Start system that saves fuel during idle, and a handlebar switch control that allows quick cycling through display functions.

The Aerox SP’s cockpit takes cues from Yamaha’s R-Series, offering a racing-inspired design with a layered dashboard and clip-on style handlebars. Priced at ₱163,900, it blends supersport influence with cutting-edge convenience.

Aerox: Speed Meets Everyday Practicality

While the Aerox SP caters to premium demands, the standard Aerox proves that high-level performance can be accessible.

“It offers riders a perfect balance of speed and design at an accessible price point, proving that top-tier performance does not have to break the bank,” Tan added.

The Aerox runs on a refined 155cc VVA Blue Core engine, delivering dependable power and efficiency. It features rear disc brakes for consistent stopping power and a larger 30mm front fork that provides better stability and sharper handling. The superwide tubeless tires (110/80-14 front, 140/70-14 rear) ensure strong road grip and improved cornering stability.

For added convenience, the Aerox includes a USB-C charging port, a 5.5-liter fuel tank, and 24.5 liters of underseat storage, capable of fitting an XL full-face helmet with room for essentials. Through Y-Connect smartphone integration, riders can access fuel efficiency data, engine diagnostics, battery status, and even locate their parked motorcycle.

Priced at ₱125,900, the Aerox delivers Yamaha’s sporty DNA without compromising everyday usability.

Moving Forward

The launch of the all-new Aerox and Aerox SP marked more than just the arrival of two models. It represented Yamaha’s ongoing commitment to blending innovation with the needs of Filipino riders. Whether through the premium, track-inspired Aerox SP or the versatile and practical Aerox, Yamaha continues to lead with machines that match the evolving lifestyle of today’s riders.

To know more, visit www.yamaha-motor.com.ph and choose the motorcycle that fits your lifestyle. To know your nearest Yamaha dealership, visit find-dealer.yamaha-motor.com.ph.





