cdn mobile

WATCH: Cebu rallies vs corruption, flood control anomalies

By: CDN Digital September 14,2025 - 07:48 PM

Members of various cause-oriented groups gathered at Plaza Independencia, this Sunday afternoon, September 14, to protest alleged corruption and anomalies in flood control projects. | Photo by Lyle Andales

Members of various cause-oriented groups gathered at Plaza Independencia, this Sunday afternoon, September 14, to protest alleged corruption and anomalies in flood control projects. | Photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu groups have joined the growing wave of protests nationwide to denounce corruption in government, particularly the alleged anomalies in flood control projects. Demonstrators took to the streets carrying placards and chanting calls for accountability and transparency.

The rallies drew students, workers, and civic organizations who expressed frustration over what they described as billions lost to corruption while communities continue to suffer from flooding and poor infrastructure. Marchers emphasized that public funds should be spent on projects that truly serve the people.

READ: More rallies vs corruption slated in Cebu, other areas from Sept. 15 to 21

AFP on red alert as various groups set rallies vs corruption

Organizers said the protests are part of a series of mass actions happening across the country this week. They vowed to sustain their call for justice and reforms until officials behind the irregularities are held accountable.

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: anti-corruption rally, flood control projects, protests
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.