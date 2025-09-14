WATCH: Cebu rallies vs corruption, flood control anomalies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu groups have joined the growing wave of protests nationwide to denounce corruption in government, particularly the alleged anomalies in flood control projects. Demonstrators took to the streets carrying placards and chanting calls for accountability and transparency.

The rallies drew students, workers, and civic organizations who expressed frustration over what they described as billions lost to corruption while communities continue to suffer from flooding and poor infrastructure. Marchers emphasized that public funds should be spent on projects that truly serve the people.

READ: More rallies vs corruption slated in Cebu, other areas from Sept. 15 to 21

AFP on red alert as various groups set rallies vs corruption

Organizers said the protests are part of a series of mass actions happening across the country this week. They vowed to sustain their call for justice and reforms until officials behind the irregularities are held accountable.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP