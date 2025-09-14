Tangkay leads Warriors’ charge in Cesafi opener vs. UP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jhoernel Vince Tangkay wasted no time making his presence felt in his return to the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, powering them to a convincing 69-55 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at the start of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, September 14, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tangkay, who spent a season along with teammate Real Aureo playing for the Letran Knights in the NCAA, came back to the Warriors and immediately led the charge with 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Kyle Maglinte added 17 points, seven boards, four assists, and two steals, while James Paolo Gica chipped in 13 points, two rebounds, and a steal.

With Tangkay’s return, head coach Paul Joven found a reliable ‘Big Three’ to anchor the Warriors’ offense alongside Maglinte and Gica.

For UP Cebu, only AJ Delos Reyes provided consistent scoring, finishing with a game-high 20 points along with two rebounds and an assist. Andrew Padilla added 11 points in the Fighting Maroons’ opening-day loss.

USC built its biggest lead at 56-34 early in the fourth quarter and never looked back. The Warriors dominated the paint with a 42-28 edge in inside scoring and punished UP Cebu’s miscues, turning 20 Maroons turnovers into 22 points.

The USC bench also proved decisive, outscoring their counterparts 42-16 while limiting their own errors to just 10 turnovers. UP Cebu, coached by Rommel Rasmo, struggled to match USC’s depth and intensity in the paint. /csl

