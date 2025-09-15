Daily Gospel, September 15

This is the Gospel for today, September 15, which is the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 19, 25-27.

Standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene.

When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son.”

Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.

