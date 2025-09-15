Ricky Hatton dead: Pacquiao offers prayers, condolences to his family

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of his former opponent, British boxing icon Ricky “Hitman” Hatton, who died Sunday, September 14 (Manila time).

On Facebook, Pacquiao posted some of their most memorable photos together, recalling the moments they shared both inside and outside the ring. He wrote that Hatton was more than a fierce rival — he was a brave and kind man whose respect and sportsmanship left a lasting mark on him.

Pacquiao’s statement

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed, Pacquiao said.

“Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey,” he further said.

“My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace,” Pacquiao said.

Loss to Pacquiao a turning point for Hatton

Pacquiao and Hatton fought on May 2, 2009, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the IBO world super lightweight title. Pacquiao, then at the peak of his career, knocked Hatton down three times before scoring a devastating second-round knockout that became one of the most unforgettable finishes of his career.

That loss marked a turning point for Hatton. He stepped away from boxing for three years, returning in 2012 only to be stopped by Vyacheslav Senchenko in the ninth round.

Hatton, who was 46, remained one of Britain’s most celebrated fighters, holding a professional record of 45 wins (32 by knockout) against three defeats. But behind his achievements, he had publicly spoken of his battles with mental health and hinted at staging another comeback.

His lifeless body was found in his home in Greater Manchester, a tragic end to the life of a fighter who once thrilled arenas around the world.

