DPWH releases dismissal order for Brice Hernandez, two others

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | September 15,2025 - 11:48 AM

Dismissed Bulacan 1st District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez —INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday released its decision dismissing former Bulacan 1st District Engineer Brice Hernandez, and two other officials of the agency amid fiasco in flood control anomalies.

The decision, signed by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, said that Hernandez, Construction Section Chief Jaypee Mendoza, and Accountant Juanito Mendoza “are found GUILTY of the administrative offenses of Disloyalty to the Republic of the Philippines and to the Filipino People, Grave Misconduct, Gross Neglect in the Performance of Duty, and Conduct Prejudicial to the Interest of Service under Section 63(A)(1)(d), (f),(h), and A(2)(a) of the 2025 RACCS [Rules on Administrative Cases in Civil Service.”

“Accordingly, they are hereby ordered DISMISSED FROM THE SERVICE, with accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from holding public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits, except accrued leave credits, and cancellation of civil service eligibility, pursuant to Section 73 of the 2025 RACCS,” the order read.

The order also said that the decision “is without prejudice to the filing of appropriate civil or criminal actions before the proper authorities.”

