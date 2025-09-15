Baste Duterte files raps vs. 11 officials over father’s arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against 11 government officials over the turnover of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to the complaint released by the mayor’s camp on Monday, the officials face eight counts of kidnapping under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); eight counts of arbitrary detention under Article 124 of the RPC; and two counts of violating the rights of persons arrested under Republic Act 7438.

They are also accused of violating the Anti-Torture Act (RA 9745), qualified direct assault under Article 148, expulsion under Article 127, and usurpation of judicial functions under Article 241, as well as Section 3(a) and Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

Those accused are the following:

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juan Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla

National Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla

Department of Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil

Former PNP chief and former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director General Nicolas Deloso Torre III

Special Envoy for Transnational Crime Markus V. Lacanilao

Executive Director of the Philippine Center on Transnational Crimes Anthony D. Alcantara

Prosecutor General of the National Prosecution Service Richard Anthony Fadullon

Former PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo

Two aircraft operators and two police officers were identified as “John Doe” and “Jane Doe” in the complaint sheet, while the jet owner who transported the former president to the Netherlands is also facing the same criminal charges.

In addition, the younger Duterte filed administrative complaints citing serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, disloyalty to the Republic, oppression, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

