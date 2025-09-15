Brice Hernandez returns to Senate from Pasay City Jail – Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Former Public Works and Highways District Engineer Brice Hernandez has returned to the Senate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III confirmed Monday.

In a statement, Sotto said Hernandez was brought back following his hearing on a Writ of Amparo petition at the Pasay Regional Trial Court, Branch 112.

According to Sotto, Hernandez’s legal counsel submitted a letter to the Senate President and the Blue Ribbon Committee requesting the re-admission of their client to the Senate Detention Facility.

READ: Tiny town of Malabuyoc bags more flood control projects than Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu

Hernandez’s legal counsel expressed confidence that both Sotto and Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Panfilo Lacson would act not only as a body of discipline but also as exemplars of fairness.

“They added that Hernandez’s stay in the Senate affirms that the institution does not shy away from difficult truths nor turn its back on those who risk their safety to reveal them,” Sotto said.

With this, Sotto granted the request made by Hernandez’s legal team, noting that the development was “well noted by the Court.”

Hernandez arrived at the Senate at 10:10 a.m. and was immediately subjected to a medical examination.

Originally detained in the Senate for allegedly lying before senators, Hernandez had been transferred to the Philippine National Police Custodial Center after requesting that House lawmakers not return him to the upper chamber, citing concerns for his safety.

Hernandez made this appeal ahead of his bombshell exposé at a House hearing linking senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva to anomalous flood control projects in the country.

He was later transferred to Pasay City Jail after Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed a motion during last week’s Senate session. The motion was immediately seconded by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and met with no objections from their colleagues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP